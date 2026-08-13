Train Derailment Near Lewes: Quick Response from Authorities

A passenger train derailed near Lewes railway station in southeast England. Emergency services responded quickly, with no immediate reports of casualties. The government is collaborating with the rail industry to assist affected passengers. Transport Minister Heidi Alexander expressed her concerns and assured swift actions were underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 21:51 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 21:51 IST
Train Derailment Near Lewes: Quick Response from Authorities
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  • United Kingdom

A passenger train derailed near Lewes railway station in southeast England on Thursday, prompting a swift emergency response.

Images shared on social media depicted at least one carriage on its side. As of now, there are no reports of casualties from the incident, located around 45 miles south of London.

Transport Minister Heidi Alexander promptly addressed the situation, expressing her concern and highlighting the government’s efforts, in collaboration with the rail industry, to provide necessary assistance to passengers.

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