FTSE 100 Dips: Copper Forecast Shakes Mining Stocks

The FTSE 100 suffered a setback on Thursday, reaching a two-week low as forecasts from Antofagasta suggested a decline in copper production, putting pressure on the mining sector.

Despite an unexpectedly strong economic performance in June, the blue-chip index fell 0.6%, closing at 10,772.67, and marking its fourth straight day of losses.

In contrast, the FTSE 250 showed resilience, edging up by 0.1% to settle at 24,837.71 points, amidst the broader market fluctuations.