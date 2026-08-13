FTSE 100 Dips: Copper Forecast Shakes Mining Stocks

The FTSE 100 experienced declines on Thursday, driven by a pessimistic copper production forecast from Antofagasta, which negatively impacted the mining sector. Despite stronger-than-expected economic growth in June, the index closed 0.6% lower, marking its fourth consecutive day of losses, while the FTSE 250 saw a slight increase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 21:47 IST
FTSE 100 Dips: Copper Forecast Shakes Mining Stocks
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The FTSE 100 suffered a setback on Thursday, reaching a two-week low as forecasts from Antofagasta suggested a decline in copper production, putting pressure on the mining sector.

Despite an unexpectedly strong economic performance in June, the blue-chip index fell 0.6%, closing at 10,772.67, and marking its fourth straight day of losses.

In contrast, the FTSE 250 showed resilience, edging up by 0.1% to settle at 24,837.71 points, amidst the broader market fluctuations.

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