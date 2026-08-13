Passenger Train Derailment Near Lewes Sparks Quick Government Response
A passenger train derailment occurred near Lewes railway station in southeast England. Emergency services are responding, and initial reports indicate no casualties. Transport Minister Heidi Alexander expressed concern, ensuring swift government collaboration with the rail industry to assist affected passengers.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A passenger train derailment near Lewes railway station in southeast England prompted a swift response from British Transport Police and other emergency services on Thursday.
Images circulating on social media show a carriage lying on its side roughly 45 miles south of London. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties.
Transport Minister Heidi Alexander voiced her concern via X, emphasizing the government's rapid collaboration with the rail industry to support stranded passengers.