Tensions Mount as Control Over Strait of Hormuz Sparks U.S.-Iran Standoff

Iran asserts control over the Strait of Hormuz, challenging U.S. claims of dominance. Despite an interim ceasefire, tensions persist with accusations and naval blockades. Iran warns of forceful responses if conflicts resume, as negotiations falter over the waterway's reopening conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 18:20 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 18:20 IST
Tensions Mount as Control Over Strait of Hormuz Sparks U.S.-Iran Standoff
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The recently appointed head of Iran's Basij paramilitary unit boldly declared Iran's command over the Strait of Hormuz, countering U.S. claims of control. This statement follows accusations from U.S. President Donald Trump about Iran's disruption of the region's stability.

Hossein Taeb emphasized Iran's security measures, dismissing the U.S.'s attempts to undermine Tehran amid ongoing tensions. The statement highlights how the U.S.-Israeli strikes of February 28 led Iran to shut the strait, pivotal for global oil and gas transit.

Despite a temporary ceasefire agreement in June, the deal unraveled, resulting in resumed conflicts. Tensions linger as Iran vows to keep the strait closed unless all interim deal commitments are honored, signaling a complex geopolitical chess game continues in the Gulf.

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