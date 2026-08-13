Hezbollah Disarmament Verification Dispute

A Lebanese official has denied reports that Beirut and Israel agreed on a list of countries to verify the disarmament of Hezbollah. This claim contradicts a recent Reuters report suggesting that several countries, including Britain and Italy, were being considered for verification roles.

The U.S.-brokered deal from June 26 stipulates that Israeli troops will progressively withdraw from southern Lebanon as the Lebanese government verifies the disarmament of all non-state armed groups, though Hezbollah is not part of this agreement and has opposed disarmament.

Discussions between Lebanon and the U.S. continue, focusing on third-party verification of the Lebanese army's operations. However, it's unclear which countries might be involved as no shortlist agreement has been reached.