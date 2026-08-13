Tensions Flare as Israel-Hamas Peace Plan Faces Challenges

An Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip resulted in the death of a Palestinian man, signaling renewed tensions as the first fatality in over a week occurred. The Israeli military, under pressure from the U.S., has been scaling back targeted attacks in the region.

The airstrike targeted two individuals on a motorbike in Khan Younis, with one person critically injured. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

The strike follows a proposed peace plan by U.S. President Donald Trump, aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and Hamas. While Hamas agreed to the plan to avert further conflict, it emphasized that its implementation hinges on Israel meeting key commitments. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has publicly opposed the plan, though military actions have paused under U.S. influence.