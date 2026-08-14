Record-Low Danube Levels Challenge Romania's Nuclear Power Supply

Romanian nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica is disconnecting its sole operational reactor along the Danube, citing record-low river levels. This follows an earlier reactor shutdown due to drought in July, highlighting significant challenges for Romania's energy sector.

In an attempt to offset these power deficits, Romania activated a 330-megawatt lignite plant and placed reliance on wind and hydroelectric power. The government emphasized cross-border electricity cooperation and prepared contingency plans for industrial power rationing, if needed.

Moldova, heavily dependent on Romanian power, now faces potential energy shortages and must consider alternative sources like Ukraine or costlier Western imports, raising regional energy reliability concerns amid this environmental crisis.