Record-Low Danube Levels Challenge Romania's Nuclear Power Supply

Romania's state-owned Nuclearelectrica has disconnected one reactor due to historic low levels of the Danube River. This decision, initially forced by drought in July, impacts Moldovan energy reliance while Romania shifts towards alternative power sources. Even with measures taken, wider regional energy concerns persist amid environmental challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 02:23 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 02:23 IST
Record-Low Danube Levels Challenge Romania's Nuclear Power Supply
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  • Country:
  • Romania

Romanian nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica is disconnecting its sole operational reactor along the Danube, citing record-low river levels. This follows an earlier reactor shutdown due to drought in July, highlighting significant challenges for Romania's energy sector.

In an attempt to offset these power deficits, Romania activated a 330-megawatt lignite plant and placed reliance on wind and hydroelectric power. The government emphasized cross-border electricity cooperation and prepared contingency plans for industrial power rationing, if needed.

Moldova, heavily dependent on Romanian power, now faces potential energy shortages and must consider alternative sources like Ukraine or costlier Western imports, raising regional energy reliability concerns amid this environmental crisis.

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