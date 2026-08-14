Philippine Presidential Endorsement: Marcos Jr's Strategic Stance

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr announced on Friday his intention to endorse a candidate for the 2028 presidential election, marking a significant move as the political scene heats up. His decision remains pending as he assesses the unfolding political landscape.

Marcos, currently limited by the constitution to a single six-year term, is facing pressure to declare a successor. This comes as political rival Sara Duterte, the nation's estranged vice president, shows strength in preliminary opinion polls for the 2028 race.

Duterte, who parted ways with Marcos early in their joint term, is embroiled in an impeachment trial. Despite the charges of financial misconduct and threats against Marcos, which she denies, the president maintains the trial falls under legislative purview, thus distancing himself from the process.