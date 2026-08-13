False Alarm: Suspicious Object on Bavarian Rail Tracks Revealed Harmless

The German police alleviated fears on Thursday after an investigative operation revealed that a suspicious object discovered on railway tracks in Treuchtlingen, Bavaria, did not contain explosives.

Earlier in the day, precautionary measures were taken, including the evacuation of nearby buildings, as experts utilized a robot to remove the object safely. The incident occurred in the southern part of Treuchtlingen, prompting authorities to cordon off the area.

This heightened alert follows an attempted drone attack at Leipzig airport, where authorities discovered an unmanned device with explosives near a runway. The town of Treuchtlingen, home to about 12,000 residents, is situated northwest of Munich.