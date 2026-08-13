False Alarm: Suspicious Object on Bavarian Rail Tracks Revealed Harmless

German police confirmed that a suspicious object found on rail tracks in a Bavarian town was not explosive. Nearby buildings were evacuated as experts examined the item, which had raised concerns following a recent drone threat at Leipzig airport. The area was secured and the public was advised to avoid it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-08-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 13-08-2026 17:04 IST
False Alarm: Suspicious Object on Bavarian Rail Tracks Revealed Harmless
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  • Germany

The German police alleviated fears on Thursday after an investigative operation revealed that a suspicious object discovered on railway tracks in Treuchtlingen, Bavaria, did not contain explosives.

Earlier in the day, precautionary measures were taken, including the evacuation of nearby buildings, as experts utilized a robot to remove the object safely. The incident occurred in the southern part of Treuchtlingen, prompting authorities to cordon off the area.

This heightened alert follows an attempted drone attack at Leipzig airport, where authorities discovered an unmanned device with explosives near a runway. The town of Treuchtlingen, home to about 12,000 residents, is situated northwest of Munich.

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