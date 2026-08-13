Drone Strikes: Houthis Target Saudi Aramco Refinery

The Houthi faction in Yemen claimed responsibility for a drone attack on an Aramco refinery located in Saudi Arabia's Jazan region, as reported by the group's affiliated Saba news agency.

The assault was conducted using two drones and was cited as a response to what the Houthis described as Saudi Arabia's violations of Yemeni airspace and sovereignty, particularly in the Saada and Hajjah provinces.

To date, there has been no official response from Saudi Arabia regarding the reported incident, leaving the situation tense and questions about regional stability lingering.