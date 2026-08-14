China Cuts Fuel Prices Amidst Global Economic Shifts

China's National Development and Reform Commission has announced a reduction in the domestic retail price caps on gasoline and diesel, which will take effect starting Saturday. This move represents the fifth cut in fuel prices this year amidst shifting global economic factors.

The retail ceiling prices for gasoline and diesel will experience a dip of 230 yuan ($34.11) and 220 yuan per metric ton, respectively, according to the commission's Friday notice. The adjustments reflect ongoing changes in the global oil market.

The agency's decision aims to adjust the country's fuel pricing in response to fluctuating international oil prices, potentially offering some relief to consumers. Current exchange rates place the yuan at 6.7434 against the dollar, which factors into these pricing adjustments.