China Cuts Fuel Prices Amidst Global Economic Shifts

The National Development and Reform Commission of China announced a reduction in the domestic retail price caps for gasoline and diesel. This marks the fifth price cut this year, with gasoline reduced by 230 yuan and diesel by 220 yuan per metric ton, starting Saturday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 12:39 IST
China Cuts Fuel Prices Amidst Global Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's National Development and Reform Commission has announced a reduction in the domestic retail price caps on gasoline and diesel, which will take effect starting Saturday. This move represents the fifth cut in fuel prices this year amidst shifting global economic factors.

The retail ceiling prices for gasoline and diesel will experience a dip of 230 yuan ($34.11) and 220 yuan per metric ton, respectively, according to the commission's Friday notice. The adjustments reflect ongoing changes in the global oil market.

The agency's decision aims to adjust the country's fuel pricing in response to fluctuating international oil prices, potentially offering some relief to consumers. Current exchange rates place the yuan at 6.7434 against the dollar, which factors into these pricing adjustments.

TRENDING

1
European Shares Hover as Investors Eye Global Tensions and Upcoming Eurozone Data

European Shares Hover as Investors Eye Global Tensions and Upcoming Eurozone...

United States
2
PMK's Clash with Congress: Delimitation Debate Intensifies

PMK's Clash with Congress: Delimitation Debate Intensifies

India
3
Mount Etna's Fury Grounds Flights: Catania Airport Faces Prolonged Disruption

Mount Etna's Fury Grounds Flights: Catania Airport Faces Prolonged Disruptio...

Italy
4
Altitude Crisis Aboard Air India: Unpacking the Hydraulic Failure

Altitude Crisis Aboard Air India: Unpacking the Hydraulic Failure

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026