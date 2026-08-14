Dollar Dips as U.S. Retail Sales Slump and Yen Strengthens

The dollar took a hit on Friday following a surprise decline in U.S. retail sales for July, shaking confidence among traders about the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates. The unexpected downturn, a 0.6% drop, contrasted with modest gains in the prior month.

Juan Perez from Monex USA pointed to this as evidence of an economic slowdown in the U.S., all amidst tempered inflation rate expectations weakening the case for a rate hike by the Fed in September.

Meanwhile, the yen's performance has been bolstered by speculation around the Bank of Japan's potential rate adjustments, bringing new dynamics to currency markets and placing the yen on a volatile path.