Dollar Dips as U.S. Retail Sales Slump and Yen Strengthens

The dollar weakened due to a surprising drop in U.S. retail sales in July, leading to changes in Federal Reserve rate hike expectations. Concurrently, a possible Bank of Japan rate hike has strengthened the yen, increasing market uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 14-08-2026 19:28 IST
Dollar Dips as U.S. Retail Sales Slump and Yen Strengthens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The dollar took a hit on Friday following a surprise decline in U.S. retail sales for July, shaking confidence among traders about the Federal Reserve's next move on interest rates. The unexpected downturn, a 0.6% drop, contrasted with modest gains in the prior month.

Juan Perez from Monex USA pointed to this as evidence of an economic slowdown in the U.S., all amidst tempered inflation rate expectations weakening the case for a rate hike by the Fed in September.

Meanwhile, the yen's performance has been bolstered by speculation around the Bank of Japan's potential rate adjustments, bringing new dynamics to currency markets and placing the yen on a volatile path.

TRENDING

1
Puravankara's Stellar Start in FY27 with 63% YoY Revenue Growth

Puravankara's Stellar Start in FY27 with 63% YoY Revenue Growth

Global
2
PMIS: Unlocking Career Opportunities Beyond Academic Limits

PMIS: Unlocking Career Opportunities Beyond Academic Limits

Global
3
France's Top Court Blocks Social Media Ban for Under-15s

France's Top Court Blocks Social Media Ban for Under-15s

France
4
Outrage as Rare Iberian Orca Shot: Investigation Underway

Outrage as Rare Iberian Orca Shot: Investigation Underway

Spain

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Waste to Wealth: Ethiopia’s Plastic Crisis Opens New Doors for a Circular Economy Transition

Ghana’s Gold Price Risk: IMF Warns Weak Banks and Central Bank Remain Exposed to Shocks

Diamond Slump Puts Botswana at Crossroads as AfDB Calls for New Investment and Growth Model

Global Services Boom Creates Jobs Beyond Borders, Opening New Opportunities for Local Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026