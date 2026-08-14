Ballroom Battle: Trump vs. Historic Preservation

The Trump administration, led by former President Donald Trump, is pushing to continue constructing a $400 million White House ballroom. The move follows a U.S. appeals court ruling stating the project requires Congressional approval, which the administration is now contesting in the Supreme Court.

The Department of Justice has emphasized the security importance of the ballroom, highlighting past attempts on Trump's life and labeling the project as essential for national defense. Despite the urgency stressed by the administration, the D.C. Circuit Court's decision temporarily halts construction above ground.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation initiated the legal challenge when construction began without proper authorization. Trump has criticized the court's decision as politically motivated and insists the ballroom is vital for comprehensive security measures, including bomb shelters and drone protection.