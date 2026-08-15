Xi Jinping Emphasizes China-South Korea Relations on Seoul's 78th Anniversary
Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his commitment to advancing China-South Korea relations, marking the 78th anniversary of the South Korean government's founding. He conveyed his willingness to collaborate with President Lee Jae Myung to maintain the strategic cooperative partnership between the two nations, according to Xinhua news agency.
- Country:
- China
On Saturday, President Xi Jinping of China underscored the significance of China-South Korea relations during Seoul's 78th government anniversary, as reported by state media.
Xi conveyed his readiness to collaborate with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, aiming to keep the strategic cooperative partnership on the right trajectory.
The renewal of this strong diplomatic bond was highlighted in a statement from China's state news agency, Xinhua.