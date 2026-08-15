Drone Giant DJI Challenges Pentagon Blacklist

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has mandated a lower court to reassess whether China-based DJI, a leading drone manufacturer, belongs on the Pentagon's list of entities purportedly aiding China's military.

The court criticized the reliance on an unclassified record to conclude DJI's contribution to the Chinese defense sector, prompting further court proceedings. DJI, resisting its designation, maintains it’s not a military company, viewing this ruling as a step toward justice.

The current legal journey highlights broader U.S.-China tensions, with the Pentagon recently broadening its blacklist to encompass 188 firms amid security concerns. The inclusion has already affected DJI's business dealings and reputation in the U.S. market.