South Africa Faces 'Gridlock' in Green Energy Expansion

South Africa's efforts to embrace green energy are hindered by insufficient transmission lines, causing a 'gridlock.' President Ramaphosa opened a new wind farm, aiming to enhance energy capacity. However, experts note the lack of infrastructure could stymie progress. Efforts are underway to extend the grid, amid red tape and manufacturing delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 09:30 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 09:30 IST
South Africa Faces 'Gridlock' in Green Energy Expansion
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  • Country:
  • South Africa

Amid rising energy demands and soaring costs, South Africa is heavily investing in green energy projects. Yet, efficiency is stymied by a lack of cables essential for transmitting renewable power, leading to a worrisome 'gridlock.'

President Cyril Ramaphosa recently inaugurated a significant wind farm in Mpumalanga, promising it is a pivotal step in a ‘clean energy revolution.’ Nevertheless, authorities face the daunting task of doubling the grid's generating capacity, with experts like Wayne Cowie citing transmission scarcity as a major hurdle.

To resolve this, extensive grid expansion is critical, requiring an estimated R400 billion investment. Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa pinpoints bureaucratic red tape and local manufacturing shortages as contributors to delays. Partnerships, like those with Chinese firms, are forming to address these challenges and boost renewable energy prospects.

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