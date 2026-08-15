Australian Swimmers Dominate Pan Pacific Championships

At the Pan Pacific Championships, Australians shone with Sam Short and Lani Pallister grabbing gold in their freestyle events. Short broke Ian Thorpe's record, while Pallister overcame Katie Ledecky. Athletes from multiple countries vied for top honors, marking a spectacular showcase of swimming talent and sportsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 10:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 10:00 IST
Australian Swimmers Dominate Pan Pacific Championships
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australians emerged triumphant at the Pan Pacific Championships, achieving an impressive freestyle sweep. Sam Short, clocking a stunning 3:40.52, broke the championship record to win the men's 400m title, besting Chinese and American swimmers.

Short commented on surpassing Ian Thorpe's long-standing record, noting the significance of the achievement given his admiration for Thorpe. Lani Pallister also made waves, securing gold in the women's 400m freestyle ahead of American Katie Ledecky, showcasing a remarkable lead by midway.

Additional standout performances included Gretchen Walsh's record-setting win in the women's 100m butterfly and Matthew Temple's championship record in the men's 100m butterfly, underscoring a successful meet for Australian competitors.

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