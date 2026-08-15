Sudden Dismissal of South Korea's Chief Trade Negotiator

In a surprising move, South Korea has removed its top trade negotiator, a spokesperson from the Industry Ministry confirmed on Saturday. However, the ministry refrained from providing any explicit reasons behind this unexpected decision.

Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo, a key figure in steering South Korea's trade strategies, made multiple trips to the United States throughout the year, discussing crucial trade issues like tariffs, semiconductor measures, and digital policies with U.S. officials.

The ministry highlighted that personnel adjustments among political appointees fall within the president's discretion. It assured that ongoing trade activities would proceed smoothly despite the sudden vacancy. As of now, no successor has been appointed to fill the vacant role.