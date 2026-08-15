Cricket Clash in Darwin: Australia's Struggle Against Bangladesh

The cricket match in Darwin has taken another turn as Australia managed to bowl out Bangladesh for 426 runs during their first innings. This development unfolded after lunch on the third day of the test match.

Despite their efforts, Australia faces a significant challenge as Bangladesh leads by 228 runs. Australia's performance in the remaining days of the test will be crucial in determining the outcome of the series.

The match continues to capture the attention of cricket enthusiasts worldwide, with both teams vying for dominance in this test series opener in Darwin.