Russian Forces Secure Control over Multiple Ukrainian Settlements

Russian troops have captured 19 settlements in the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions of southeastern Ukraine, according to a statement from the Russian defense ministry. While independent verification is pending, Russian advances appear to have slowed despite intensified strikes on Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy reports significant territorial gains this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 15:00 IST
Russian Forces Secure Control over Multiple Ukrainian Settlements
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  • Ukraine

Russian troops have asserted control over 19 settlements in southeastern Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions amid their ongoing summer campaign. This development was confirmed by the Russian defense ministry, referencing a report from Pyotr Bolgarev, commander of the eastern group of forces. However, the statement did not specify which settlements were captured.

Additionally, the ministry announced the takeover of the settlement of Rybalskoye in the Zaporizhzhia region, as reported by Interfax. Reuters has not been able to independently confirm the accuracy of these battlefield updates.

Though Russian advances have decelerated this year, Moscow has increased ballistic missile assaults on Kyiv and other urban centers in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian forces have managed to reclaim 745 square kilometers of territory from Russian control along the southeastern front this year.

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