Iran has issued a stern warning that it will conduct a military attack in the Strait of Hormuz if the United States does not fully implement an interim peace deal within weeks, according to a senior Iranian official.

Diplomacy between Tehran and Washington has hit an impasse, with Iran's foreign minister emphasizing that the waterway will stay closed until the U.S. complies, while the U.S. Treasury Secretary promised further economic isolation for Iran.

Iran has set a deadline for the U.S. to meet the deal's conditions, with officials pledging to escalate tensions if negotiations continue to falter. Iran is ready to shift from a defensive to an offensive strategy due to dwindling faith in diplomatic solutions.