Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Kim Jong Un Responds

Former President Donald Trump claimed that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has responded positively to his diplomatic overtures. Despite a past filled with significant engagement, their relationship has taken a backseat in recent years. Trump emphasized mutual respect and understanding between the two leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 23:43 IST
Trump's Diplomatic Dance: Kim Jong Un Responds
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has responded positively to his diplomatic overtures, following a decision to scale back military exercises with South Korea. This marks a potential thaw in relations that were prominent during Trump's first term.

When asked about Kim's recent silence, Trump assured reporters from the Oval Office that communication had indeed been established. He highlighted the respect and understanding shared between him and Kim, underscoring their past meetings and correspondence.

The relationship between the two leaders, cultivated during Trump's presidency through notable exchanges and summit meetings, has seen reduced emphasis recently. Despite this, Trump remains optimistic about his connection with Kim Jong Un.

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