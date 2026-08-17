Haryana Empowers Power Sector with Massive Infrastructure Upgrade

In a significant move to enhance its energy infrastructure, the Haryana government has sanctioned the procurement of 26,161 transformers for state power corporations. This decision, made during a High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at Haryana Niwas, aims to strengthen the state's electricity framework.

The committee also endorsed the purchase of 5,000 to 7,500 tool and protective (T&P) kits for linemen and assistant linemen, highlighting the administration's focus on employee safety. Additionally, the construction of GIS bays at various power stations was approved, as per an official release.

Effective negotiations with suppliers resulted in acquiring these materials at rates lower than the prescribed prices. Furthermore, the initiative includes purchasing a variety of transformers tailored for different distribution requirements. A comprehensive effort is underway to ensure the availability and reliability of power supply in the region, emphasizing both infrastructure and workforce protection.