Trump's Approval Hits All-Time Low Amid Iran Conflict Fears

President Donald Trump's approval rating has plummeted to its lowest point amid growing concerns about a prolonged conflict with Iran. A Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that only 33% of Americans approve of Trump's performance, as the military confrontation with Iran raises gasoline prices and political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 00:15 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 00:15 IST
Trump's Approval Hits All-Time Low Amid Iran Conflict Fears
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President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to the lowest level of his presidency, as fears of a prolonged military conflict with Iran grow among Americans. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll shows that 64% of respondents disapprove of Trump's performance, with just 33% expressing approval.

Trump's decision to carry out military strikes on Iran, alongside U.S. ally Israel, has led to heightened tensions and disruptions in the global oil trade. The subsequent rise in gasoline prices has affected U.S. households and put pressure on Trump's Republican allies ahead of the November midterm elections.

The poll indicates that 80% of Americans, including majorities of both Democrats and Republicans, believe the conflict with Iran could extend significantly. Despite Trump's initial assurances, only 16% think the conflict will conclude in a matter of weeks. The survey, conducted online, included responses from over 1,100 American adults and has a margin of error of three percentage points.

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