Drone Strikes Spark Chaos Near Moscow
A drone attack on a Russian e-commerce firm's warehouse near Moscow caused a fire, which has been put out, according to the regional governor. Other buildings were also damaged, including homes, shops, and a power station. At least three people sustained injuries in the incident.
A drone attack targeted a warehouse of Russian e-commerce company Wildberries near Moscow, igniting a fire that has since been contained, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov announced on Telegram.
Other structures such as private residences, apartment complexes, retail shops, and a power station were also affected by the drone strikes, Vorobyov reported.
Three individuals were injured in the incident, he confirmed.