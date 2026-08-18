Drone Strikes Spark Chaos Near Moscow

A drone attack on a Russian e-commerce firm's warehouse near Moscow caused a fire, which has been put out, according to the regional governor. Other buildings were also damaged, including homes, shops, and a power station. At least three people sustained injuries in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 09:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 09:13 IST
Drone Strikes Spark Chaos Near Moscow
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A drone attack targeted a warehouse of Russian e-commerce company Wildberries near Moscow, igniting a fire that has since been contained, regional governor Andrei Vorobyov announced on Telegram.

Other structures such as private residences, apartment complexes, retail shops, and a power station were also affected by the drone strikes, Vorobyov reported.

Three individuals were injured in the incident, he confirmed.

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