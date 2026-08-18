Dimoria Excise Circle: A Beacon of Vigilance Against Illicit Liquor Networks

The Assam Excise Department commends the Dimoria Excise Circle for disrupting an interstate illicit liquor racket. Officials engaged in a commendation ceremony, highlighting teamwork, leadership, and determined law enforcement. Their efforts resulted in significant arrests and the seizure of illegal goods, showcasing exemplary governance and zero-tolerance administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 10:15 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 10:15 IST
Dimoria Excise Circle: A Beacon of Vigilance Against Illicit Liquor Networks
Team Dimoria of the Excise Department (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Assam Excise Department has lauded the exceptional efforts of the Dimoria Excise Circle for their success in dismantling an illicit liquor network. A commendation ceremony was held with top department officials, including Commissioner Jitu Doly, recognizing the team's dedication and professional excellence.

Commissioner Jitu Doly congratulated Team Dimoria, emphasizing the importance of commitment and professionalism. Superintendent Debajit Nath underlined that successful enforcement is a collective achievement of a disciplined team, highlighting the power of intelligence, vigilance, and teamwork.

In a significant operation, Team Dimoria intercepted a major liquor smuggling racket along the Assam-Meghalaya border. Led by Senior Excise Officer Pritam Purkaistha and under the supervision of Superintendent Debajit Nath, the team seized 123 cartons of illegal alcohol and made key arrests, including smugglers and warehouse employees.

Sailendra Pandey, Senior Excise Officer, emphasized the vital impact of high-level recognition for the Excise Department, stating it strengthens enforcement and motivates all employees to uphold the law with renewed vigor.

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