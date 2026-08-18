Market Turmoil: Bonds and Equities Under Pressure Amid Middle East Tensions

Markets are in flux as government borrowing costs surge, reaching levels unseen in decades. Rising tensions in the Middle East and soft economic data have stirred fears of inflation, affecting global fixed-income and equities. U.S. foreign policy tensions further exacerbate market instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 10:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 10:06 IST
Market Turmoil: Bonds and Equities Under Pressure Amid Middle East Tensions
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Global markets experienced significant volatility as government borrowing costs climbed to record highs due to escalating tensions in the Middle East. Investors are increasingly concerned about potential inflation spikes, exacerbated by soft economic data, prompting belief that future interest rate hikes may be stalled by the Federal Reserve.

On Tuesday, the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond reached its highest point since 2007, as energy prices rose after Brent crude extended its gains to a third consecutive day. Simultaneously, U.S. diplomatic relations are under stress; threats and military postures from countries like Iran and U.S. President Trump's aggressive rhetoric towards Oman, South Korea, and Canada have exacerbated market jitters.

This uncertainty has significantly impacted global equities, with Asian shares taking a hit alongside early falls in European futures. With persistent market fluctuations, the financial sector is bracing for further developments in the Middle East and potential policy shifts in Washington.

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