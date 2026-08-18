Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio to Rock NFL Halftime Show in Rio

Ricky Martin and Brazilian DJ Pedro Sampaio are scheduled to perform at the NFL halftime show during the first NFL game in Rio de Janeiro. The match features the Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens. This marks a unique collaboration between music and sports, bringing Latin flair to the NFL scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 10:26 IST
Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio to Rock NFL Halftime Show in Rio
Ricky Martin

Music sensation Ricky Martin, alongside Brazilian DJ Pedro Sampaio, is set to headline the NFL halftime show in Rio de Janeiro. The landmark event will take place during the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens game, marking the first-ever NFL game held in the vibrant city known for its lively culture and fervent sports fans.

As the NFL expands its global reach, the inclusion of iconic performers like Martin signifies a blend of entertainment and sports, appealing to a diverse audience beyond the typical football enthusiasts. The performance promises to inject Latin flavor into the event, energizing both spectators in the stadium and viewers worldwide.

This ambitious event is anticipated to draw attention to the NFL's strategic efforts to engage with international markets, while also celebrating the amalgamation of cultural icons and athleticism in one of South America's most iconic cities.

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