Breakthroughs and Setbacks: A Snapshot of Global Health Developments

Recent health news highlights include Argenx's successful Vyvgart trial for autoimmune myositis, EyePoint's late-stage trial failure for age-related eye disease, and Nestle's new product development for weight-loss drug users. Additional stories cover AstraZeneca's halted lung cancer trial and Fulcrum's merger with Slate Medicines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 10:26 IST
Breakthroughs and Setbacks: A Snapshot of Global Health Developments

Argenx's autoimmune drug Vyvgart has successfully met the primary endpoint in a late-stage study for treating autoimmune myositis, signaling potential expansion beyond its core neurology market. The Belgian-Dutch company saw its shares rise by 11%, heralding a promising entry into the rheumatology sector.

Conversely, EyePoint experienced a major setback as its drug, tested against Regeneron's Eylea for age-related macular degeneration, failed its late-stage trial, leading to a dramatic 70% drop in share value. The miss dashes EyePoint's hopes of competing with a $4.4 billion blockbuster drug.

Nestle is capitalizing on the rise of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs with plans to develop tailored nutrition products. Utilizing AI and nutritional science, the company seeks to address concerns about reduced demand for packaged foods due to the popularity of appetite-suppressing medications like Ozempic and Wegovy.

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