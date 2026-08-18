Kidnapping and Controversy: AAP MLA Taken Amid Protests in Delhi

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj accuses police of kidnapping MLA Kuldeep Kumar amid protests following the murder of a sanitation worker in Delhi. The party alleges police interference in the situation, further fueling tensions. The incident highlights a growing demand for justice and compensation for the worker's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 10:19 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 10:19 IST
Kidnapping and Controversy: AAP MLA Taken Amid Protests in Delhi
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions following the alleged murder of a sanitation worker in Delhi's Kalyanpuri, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has accused law enforcement agencies of kidnapping party MLA Kuldeep Kumar. The incident reportedly occurred early in the morning, sparking a renewed wave of controversy.

Bharadwaj claims Kumar, who had been vocal in advocating for the rights and demands of sanitation workers, was forcibly taken from his residence by individuals believed to be police officers. His accusations underscore the heated atmosphere as protestors demand justice and substantial compensation for the family of the deceased worker.

The alleged murder of the 27-year-old worker, Anil Kumar, has intensified the situation, with political leaders urging swift justice. In the midst of uncertainty regarding Kuldeep Kumar's whereabouts, party leaders continue to stand in solidarity with the aggrieved family and protestors, seeking resolution and accountability from the authorities involved.

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