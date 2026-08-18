Remembering Zhu Rongji: China's Reformist Premier with a Complex Legacy

On Tuesday, the body of former Premier Zhu Rongji was cremated, closing a chapter on a transformative era in China's history. His passing was marked by tight security in Beijing as national flags were lowered in his honor. Citizens reflected on his legacy with mixed emotions.

President Xi Jinping, along with the Politburo standing committee, paid their respects in a solemn ceremony at the Beijing cemetery. Despite his absence from public life, former President Hu Jintao sent a wreath, signifying his acknowledgement of Zhu's contributions.

Serving as vice-premier and premier through the 1990s, Zhu instigated stringent economic reforms that reshaped China. While hailed for controlling inflation and opening doors to global trade via the WTO, his legacy remains contentious due to the massive layoffs that accompanied these changes.