Sweden's Political Shift: Opposition Surges Ahead
Sweden's centre-left opposition is poised to reclaim power, leading the ruling coalition by 10 percentage points ahead of the September election. Magdalena Andersson of the Social Democrats is favored to replace Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, amid a campaign centered on cost of living and security issues.
The political landscape in Sweden is on the brink of a significant shift, as the centre-left opposition takes a commanding lead over the right-wing coalition government. With a decisive 10 percentage point advantage, the opposition is well-positioned to win the upcoming September 13 election.
Conducted by Verian on behalf of public broadcaster SVT, a recent opinion poll indicates that Magdalena Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats, is likely to become the new prime minister, replacing Ulf Kristersson of the Moderates. As it stands, the left-leaning bloc secures 53.9% support compared to the government's 43.9%.
The campaign trail has been dominated by debates on the cost of living, security, immigration, crime, and energy supply. With the Social Democrats maintaining their status as the largest party at 30.5% support, Andersson looks poised to reclaim leadership after four years in opposition.
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