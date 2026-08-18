Zhu Rongji: A Controversial Torchbearer of China's Economic Reforms

Zhu Rongji, China's former Premier, was cremated as the nation remembered his legacy. Zhu spearheaded critical economic reforms yet faced criticism for job losses. His death evoked nostalgia and debate on social media while being handled with tight security and censorship by Chinese authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 13:35 IST
Zhu Rongji: A Controversial Torchbearer of China's Economic Reforms

Zhu Rongji, former Chinese Premier known for his transformative yet divisive economic reforms, was cremated amidst heightened security in Beijing on Tuesday. As citizens reflected on his enduring impact, President Xi Jinping and senior officials paid their respects in tightly managed ceremonies.

During his tenure as vice premier and premier, Zhu led crucial reforms in the 1990s, tackling inflation and revamping tax and banking systems. He is credited for paving China's path to the World Trade Organization but critiqued for unemployment in state sectors.

Zhu's passing sparked discussion on his legacy, with nostalgia surfacing on social media, despite censorship. His blend of admiration and criticism highlights his complex role in China's recent history as a reform leader.

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