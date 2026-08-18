Persistent Protests Paralyze Pakistan: A Demand for Change

Jamaat-i-Islami's ongoing protests against rising petroleum prices highlight administrative failures in Pakistan. The demonstrations have disrupted daily life, with sit-ins across major provinces. Protesters demand immediate price reductions and levy withdrawals. Traffic chaos worsens civic distress, underlining governance challenges as the government attempts to negotiate relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 13:35 IST
Persistent Protests Paralyze Pakistan: A Demand for Change
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Jamaat-i-Islami is holding steadfast protests outside the Governor's House in Pakistan, challenging the steep rise in petroleum prices that have left the nation in administrative disarray. As daily life comes to a standstill, large crowds, including party leaders, gather to demand change, reports Dawn.

Initiated by JI Pakistan emir Hafiz Naeemur Rahman, the indefinite sit-ins occur not only in the capital but also outside governors' houses in all four provinces and the Punjab Chief Minister's House in Lahore. Speaking before the second day's demonstration, JI deputy emir Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, together with JI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa central emir Abdul Wasay, criticized the government's strategy to dilute their demands with delays and negotiations in Islamabad.

The protest emphasizes a single, urgent demand: an immediate decrease in petroleum prices and the removal of excessive levies and taxes. Protesters insist on immediate government action, accusing it of misleading the populace through negotiations. The sit-ins have aggravated civic disruption, with main roads like Sher Shah Suri Road blocked, creating traffic chaos that affected schoolchildren and commuters, as reported by Dawn.

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