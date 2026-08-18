Sports Highlights: Williams Sisters, Halftime Show, and More

This summary covers a range of current sports events, including the Williams sisters' return at the Cincinnati Open, Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio performing at an NFL halftime show in Rio, FIFA's Kevin Lamour's exit, and MLB's approval of the San Diego Padres' sale. Further reports include Pete Crow-Armstrong's stellar Cubs performance and Jeanie Buss contesting the Lakers' ownership stake sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 13:28 IST
Sports Highlights: Williams Sisters, Halftime Show, and More
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Serena and Venus Williams made their much-anticipated return to doubles at the Cincinnati Open. Despite a promising start, they lost to Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns in a dramatic match decided by a tense tie-breaker.

Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio are set to electrify Rio's Maracana Stadium. The duo will headline the halftime show at the NFL's first game in Rio, featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens, celebrating a milestone for American football in South America.

In a significant development, Kevin Lamour exited FIFA after disagreeing with key organizational decisions. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball's ownership approved the sale of the San Diego Padres. The Padres' sale is contingent on closing terms, marking an exciting phase for the team.

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