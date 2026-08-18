Sports Highlights: Williams Sisters, Halftime Show, and More

Serena and Venus Williams made their much-anticipated return to doubles at the Cincinnati Open. Despite a promising start, they lost to Marta Kostyuk and Peyton Stearns in a dramatic match decided by a tense tie-breaker.

Ricky Martin and Pedro Sampaio are set to electrify Rio's Maracana Stadium. The duo will headline the halftime show at the NFL's first game in Rio, featuring the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens, celebrating a milestone for American football in South America.

In a significant development, Kevin Lamour exited FIFA after disagreeing with key organizational decisions. Meanwhile, Major League Baseball's ownership approved the sale of the San Diego Padres. The Padres' sale is contingent on closing terms, marking an exciting phase for the team.