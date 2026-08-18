Turkey Condemns Israeli Air Strikes on Syrian Base

Turkey has issued a stern condemnation of Israeli air strikes targeting the Abu al-Duhur air base in northwestern Syria, asserting that the attacks contravene international law.

The Turkish government is calling upon the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions and to adopt a more forceful position in addressing what it describes as escalating aggression.

This development underscores the rising tensions in the region, with Turkey urging global intervention to prevent further conflict escalation.