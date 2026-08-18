Turkey Condemns Israeli Air Strikes on Syrian Base

Turkey has strongly criticized Israeli air strikes on Syria's Abu al-Duhur air base, calling for international accountability. They urge global powers to take firm action against what they claim are violations of international law. The statement reflects escalating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-08-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 18-08-2026 19:51 IST
Turkey Condemns Israeli Air Strikes on Syrian Base
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Turkey has issued a stern condemnation of Israeli air strikes targeting the Abu al-Duhur air base in northwestern Syria, asserting that the attacks contravene international law.

The Turkish government is calling upon the international community to hold Israel accountable for its actions and to adopt a more forceful position in addressing what it describes as escalating aggression.

This development underscores the rising tensions in the region, with Turkey urging global intervention to prevent further conflict escalation.

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