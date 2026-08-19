U.S. Sanctions Stir Controversy with ICC: A Diplomatic Strain

The United States imposed sanctions on the president and a senior trial lawyer of the International Criminal Court, escalating tensions in its campaign against the court. The ICC, established to prosecute international crimes, condemned the move, warning it risks undermining the global legal order. The sanctions strain U.S.-European relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 04:13 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 04:13 IST
U.S. Sanctions Stir Controversy with ICC: A Diplomatic Strain
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The United States heightened its confrontation with the International Criminal Court by imposing sanctions on the court's president, Tomoko Akane, and a senior trial lawyer, Abdoulaye Seye, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this week. This move marks a significant escalation in the Trump administration's strategy against The Hague-based institution.

The ICC, created in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, genocide, and crimes against humanity, is facing criticism from the U.S., a non-member country. The court condemned the sanctions, arguing they threaten the rule of law globally. Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen expressed disapproval of the U.S.'s actions threatening ICC's operations.

These sanctions, part of a broader campaign to protect figures like Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have led to diplomatic tensions with European allies. Advocacy groups are contesting the legality of the sanctions, while the U.S. remains firm in defending its stance, underscoring the geopolitical complexities surrounding international justice and sovereignty.

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