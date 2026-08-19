Brandon Nakashima's Showstopper: A Cincinnati Victory
Brandon Nakashima achieved a remarkable victory over Daniil Medvedev at the Cincinnati Open. Saving three match points, Nakashima edged through an intense second set tiebreak before dominating the third set. This win marks his first triumph over Medvedev and continues an impressive summer run.
In a thrilling match under the lights of the Cincinnati Open, American Brandon Nakashima shocked fourth seed Daniil Medvedev with a stunning 6-7(3) 7-6(4) 6-1 victory.
Nakashima, who showed composure beyond his years, fought through a tough opening set and saved three match points to force a crucial third set decider.
Seizing the opportunity in the final set, Nakashima confidently broke Medvedev twice, securing his first career win against the Russian and continuing his standout performance this summer.
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