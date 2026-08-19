U.S.-South Korea Military Drill Reduction Sparks Controversy

Joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea are set for a major scale-back, according to South Korean media. This development comes after President Donald Trump ordered a substantial reduction in U.S. involvement, citing his positive relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise, which commenced on Sunday, was originally planned to continue through next week. However, reports indicate that the drills will be trimmed, with some field training postponed or canceled. Both the Pentagon and South Korea's Defence Ministry have withheld immediate comments on these reports.

North Korea has vocally criticized the military maneuvers, insisting they pose military threats to Pyongyang. The reduction coincides with Trump's efforts to facilitate a meeting with Kim and growing regional negotiations, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also engaging in talks in South Korea this week.