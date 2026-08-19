U.S.-South Korea Military Drill Reduction Sparks Controversy

South Korean media reports a significant reduction in scheduled joint U.S.-South Korean military drills. This follows President Trump's directive to lessen U.S. participation in the exercise, citing relations with North Korea. The drills have been a point of tension with North Korea, labeling them as provocative military threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 05:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 05:36 IST
U.S.-South Korea Military Drill Reduction Sparks Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea are set for a major scale-back, according to South Korean media. This development comes after President Donald Trump ordered a substantial reduction in U.S. involvement, citing his positive relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise, which commenced on Sunday, was originally planned to continue through next week. However, reports indicate that the drills will be trimmed, with some field training postponed or canceled. Both the Pentagon and South Korea's Defence Ministry have withheld immediate comments on these reports.

North Korea has vocally criticized the military maneuvers, insisting they pose military threats to Pyongyang. The reduction coincides with Trump's efforts to facilitate a meeting with Kim and growing regional negotiations, with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also engaging in talks in South Korea this week.

TRENDING

1
U.S.-South Korea Military Drill Reduction Sparks Controversy

U.S.-South Korea Military Drill Reduction Sparks Controversy

Global
2
LandSpace Triumphs with Historic Rocket Recovery

LandSpace Triumphs with Historic Rocket Recovery

Global
3
High-Stakes Primaries: Redistricting Shakes Up Florida and Alaska Elections

High-Stakes Primaries: Redistricting Shakes Up Florida and Alaska Elections

Global
4
Navigating International Tensions: World Leaders, Conflicts, and Breakthroughs

Navigating International Tensions: World Leaders, Conflicts, and Breakthroug...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Black Box to Accountability: Why Explainable AI Could Make or Break Autonomous Driving

GenAI Could Rewire Global Supply Chains, if Trust, Security and Sustainability Catch Up

Why Regulatory Reform Could Unlock the GCC’s Next Wave of Green Investment

The Pandemic’s False Green Dividend: Mining Emissions Fell Because the Economy Did

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026