U.S.-South Korea Joint Drills Slashed Amid Diplomacy with North Korea

The joint military exercises known as Ulchi Freedom Shield between the United States and South Korea are reportedly being cut by about half. This move follows a directive from President Donald Trump to substantially reduce U.S. participation in the annual drill, underscoring his positive relations with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.

The initial defensive phase of the exercise is expected to conclude this week. However, reports suggest that the second phase, which involves counterattack operations, might be canceled or deferred. These developments have triggered North Korea's criticism, which continues to perceive such drills as invasion rehearsals, even as both Washington and Seoul maintain they're necessary for regional defense readiness.

Amid these military adjustments, diplomatic momentum is gaining as Trump aims to meet Kim Jong Un in Asia later this year. With Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in South Korea, discussions are anticipated to tackle not only the evolving situation on the Korean Peninsula but broader regional security concerns as well.