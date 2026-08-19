Japan Condemns U.S. Sanctions on ICC

Japan's foreign ministry expressed disappointment over U.S. sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court and Judge Tomoko Akane. Emphasizing unwavering support, Japan affirms its dedication to upholding international law and fostering communication with other nations to strengthen global legal frameworks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 12:14 IST
Japan Condemns U.S. Sanctions on ICC
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The Japanese government has criticized recent U.S. sanctions imposed on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its president, Judge Tomoko Akane, labeling the move as 'very unfortunate.'

In an official statement, Japan’s foreign ministry reaffirmed the nation’s steadfast support for the ICC's initiatives to prosecute and penalize heinous international crimes while upholding the rule of law.

Japan assured its continued commitment to fortifying international legal standards and maintaining open dialogue with countries involved in global jurisprudence matters.

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