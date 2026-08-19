Controversy Unleashed: AAP Leader's Arrest Raises Political Tensions

AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau, sparking accusations of political pressure exerted by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal questioned the legality of the arrest, while BJP's Swati Maliwal criticized Kejriwal's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 12:17 IST
Controversy Unleashed: AAP Leader's Arrest Raises Political Tensions
Satyendar Jain produced in Rouse Avenue Court (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The political landscape of Delhi has once again been rocked by controversy, following the arrest of Satyendar Kumar Jain, AAP leader and former minister, by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday. The arrest was executed under an FIR filed on May 11, 2024, citing various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code.

In response, Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of using undue influence to orchestrate Jain's arrest. Kejriwal alleged via posts on social media platform X, that the arrest was unplanned and occurred following a directive from Shah. Kejriwal further contended that arrests are now politically motivated rather than crime-based.

Adding fuel to the political fire, BJP MP and former AAP leader Swati Maliwal accused Kejriwal of nurturing a decade-long 'shop of corruption' in Delhi, shifting its operations to Punjab. Maliwal alleged that Kejriwal's strategy involved avoiding ministry responsibilities to deflect blame onto his ministers amidst scandals. The ACB confirmed six total arrests in connection to the case.

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