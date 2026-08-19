Surprise Victories Shake Up U.S. Senate Race in Florida and Alaska

Democratic socialist Angie Nixon delivered an unexpected win in Florida's Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, defeating former national security official Alex Vindman. Despite being heavily outfunded by Vindman, Nixon's victory underscored her strong labor movement ties and progressive endorsements. She will contend against Republican Senator Ashley Moody in the general election.

Meanwhile, Alaska's nonpartisan primary saw Democrat Mary Peltola advance to face incumbent Senator Dan S. Sullivan. Peltola leads narrowly in the polls, potentially benefiting from Alaska's ranked-choice voting system and a divided Republican opposition. The state's history since 2014 suggests a challenging path for a Democratic win.

Elsewhere in Florida, Republican redistricting efforts prompted significant primary races, with incumbent Republicans and Democrats facing new challenges. Notable victories include veteran Democrats surviving initial hurdles, as Republicans aim to strengthen their Congressional majority in upcoming elections.