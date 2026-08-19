Angie Nixon's Upset Victory Shakes Florida Senate Race

Angie Nixon, a democratic socialist and Florida state legislator, pulled off an unexpected win in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate, overcoming former national security official Alex Vindman. Her victory marks a significant upset in a race that could impact congressional control in the upcoming November midterms.

Despite Vindman's considerable financial advantage, having raised 16 times more than Nixon, she managed to capture voters' attention with her active role in the labor movement and a visible campaign effort. Her candidacy received backing from notable progressives like Representative Ilhan Omar.

Nixon is set to challenge Republican Senator Ashley Moody in the general election. Analysts currently favor Moody to complete the term of the former Florida Senator Marco Rubio, now the Secretary of State. This race is part of a broader political landscape shaped by redistricting and shifting party dynamics in Florida.