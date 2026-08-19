Ukrainian Presidential Shake-Up: The Dismissal of Iryna Mudra

President Volodmyr Zelenskiy removed Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the presidential office, without explanation. The announcement followed anti-corruption agencies revealing an investigation into a group, including a deputy head, for money laundering suspicions. The decision underscores ongoing efforts to address graft within Ukraine's government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 15:52 IST
Ukrainian Presidential Shake-Up: The Dismissal of Iryna Mudra
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On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy dismissed Iryna Mudra, the deputy head of the presidential office, as reported on the official website.

The presidential decree did not specify a reason for Mudra's removal.

Earlier that day, Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies revealed an investigation into a group suspected of money laundering, which included a deputy head of the office.

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