Ukrainian Presidential Shake-Up: The Dismissal of Iryna Mudra
President Volodmyr Zelenskiy removed Iryna Mudra, deputy head of the presidential office, without explanation. The announcement followed anti-corruption agencies revealing an investigation into a group, including a deputy head, for money laundering suspicions. The decision underscores ongoing efforts to address graft within Ukraine's government.
On Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskiy dismissed Iryna Mudra, the deputy head of the presidential office, as reported on the official website.
The presidential decree did not specify a reason for Mudra's removal.
Earlier that day, Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies revealed an investigation into a group suspected of money laundering, which included a deputy head of the office.