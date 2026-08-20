Kaziranga ESZ Controversy: Politics vs. Conservation

The Assam government proposes a site-specific Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of 1-3 km around Kaziranga National Park, sparking political debate over past inconsistencies. State Minister Pijush Hazarika highlights 2015 protests as a political shift, questioning the opposition's motives and affirming the need for scientifically backed conservation measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 10:44 IST
Kaziranga ESZ Controversy: Politics vs. Conservation
State Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a heated political debate over the Assam government's proposal for a reduced 1-3 km Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) around Kaziranga National Park, State Agriculture and Irrigation Minister Pijush Hazarika has taken center stage. He has accused critics of political inconsistency, referencing the withdrawal protests from 2015 as evidence of shifting stances.

Hazarika, using social media platform X to convey his message, stressed that the government's ESZ proposal is grounded in scientific assessment, tailored to specific sites, and not a blanket 10-km application. He pointed to the 2015 protests led by various organizations, including the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), against the initial ESZ proposal during the Congress-led regime.

Highlighting the reversal in political positions, Hazarika questioned the motives behind the current opposition, asserting that the shift was not about environmental conservation but political gain. He affirmed that while Kaziranga's protection is paramount, the debate should not rewrite historical stands or compromise on scientific measures for conservation.

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