Thursday saw Russian airstrikes devastate Kyiv and surrounding regions, claiming 16 lives and injuring over 40. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pointed to the critical shortage of air defense missiles, urging Ukraine’s allies for immediate replenishment to save lives.

Ukraine's air force noted that nearly all drones and most cruise missiles were intercepted. However, significant damage occurred, with the upper floors of a residential building destroyed in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district.

The attacks extended to Odesa, impacting Ukraine's crucial agricultural exports and global food prices. Zelenskiy continues to push for international assistance in anti-ballistic defenses, emphasizing the importance of timely intervention.