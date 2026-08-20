Ukraine Calls for Urgent Missile Defence Amid Escalating Russian Strikes

In the latest escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian airstrikes and drones claimed 16 lives in Kyiv and injured over 40 people, highlighting the urgent need for enhanced air defense systems. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urgently appealed for international support to replenish Ukraine's stock of Patriot interceptors, which remain crucial in countering ballistic missile threats.

The attacks severely damaged Kyiv's infrastructure, obliterating the upper floors of a residential block and targeting essential facilities, including a children’s hospital and a school. The repeated assault on the Odesa port area has nearly halted Ukraine's vital agricultural exports, leading to increased global food prices.

Amidst stalled peace negotiations mediated by the U.S., Ukraine continues its strategic strikes against Russian oil facilities in a bid to undermine Moscow's war capabilities. Concurrently, President Zelenskiy handed peace proposals to U.S. negotiators as potential solutions to end the four-year conflict.