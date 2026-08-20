Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir: Bangladesh's New Ceremonial Leader
Veteran BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been elected as Bangladesh's new president after his party regained power in 2024. Despite the largely ceremonial role, Alamgir is expected to influence the political landscape. He is due to be sworn in soon, succeeding former Awami League leader Mohammed Shahabuddin.
Veteran politician Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been elected as Bangladesh’s new president by the country’s parliament. His election marks a significant political shift, as the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) returns to power following a decisive victory in the February general election.
The presidency in Bangladesh, primarily a symbolic role, places Alamgir as head of state and commander-in-chief, although executive power remains with the prime minister and cabinet. Alamgir's rise to the presidency came after defeating Oli Ahmed, an army colonel turned politician, in a 255-to-88 vote.
Alamgir brings with him decades of political experience, having formerly held ministerial positions and served as the BNP’s secretary-general. His leadership is expected to shape the political discourse in a nation reeling from recent political upheavals, including the ousting of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government.