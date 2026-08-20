U.S. Stock Markets React to Bond Yield Surges and Retail Troubles

Key U.S. stock indexes saw declines on Thursday following a rise in government bond yields, impacting market sentiment. Notably, retail giant Walmart experienced sharp declines after missing quarterly sales expectations, further weighed down by rising gas prices and cautious consumer spending trends.

The S&P 500 consumer staples index was notably affected, experiencing a 1.6% dip. According to Sky Canaves, an analyst at Emarketer, Walmart's conservative guidance has shaken investor confidence, despite a slightly improved outlook. Meanwhile, concerns over elevated oil prices due to geopolitical tensions also contributed to the pressure on the markets.

Additional economic pressures were highlighted by a rising U.S. 30-year Treasury yield and ongoing anxieties over possible Federal Reserve interest rate changes. The stock market was further affected by losses in tech giants like Amazon and Tesla, although gains from Nvidia and Apple provided some stability. Attention now turns to forthcoming comments from St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem.